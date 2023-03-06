Man charged with killing 9-year-old girl pleads guilty to murder

A man charged with fatally shooting a 9-year-old girl back in 2021 moved to enter a guilty plea Monday.

D’pree Shareef Robinson, 20, is charged with both first-degree and second-degree murder in the killing of Trinity Ottoson-Smith, who was shot while playing on a trampoline in the backyard of her friend’s home on May 15, 2021. She died less than two weeks later.

While proceedings were scheduled to start Monday morning, there was a delay for an unspecified reason. It was later learned that Robinson opted to take a plea deal and enter a guilty plea to second-degree murder.

Under terms of the agreement, he’s expected to receive a sentence of around 37 years in prison. He faced life in prison if he was convicted of first-degree murder.

His sentencing is now scheduled for March 21.

Booking photo of Robinson provided by Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Minneapolis police were called to the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North just after 8:30 p.m. on May 15, 2021, on a ShotSpotter activation.

Investigators determined that Ottoson-Smith and two other kids were on a trampoline that was between the shooter and the intended targets. They were later able to tie the vehicle the shooters were in to Robinson and his cellphone location data showed he was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Two other children were also shot in Minneapolis that spring: 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett, Jr. on April 10 while he was riding in a car and 6-year-old Aniya Allen two days after Ottoson-Smith. Garrett was hospitalized for months but was later released. Allen died from her injuries.

Authorities are still trying to find the persons responsible for both Garrett’s and Allen’s shootings.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty released the following statement following Robinson’s plea:

“Trinity was doing what kids should be doing in spring time in Minnesota, playing with friends and having fun outside. Mr. Robinson’s actions shocked our community and devastated her family and all who loved her. I’m hopeful his admission of guilt begins to bring some degree of closure for Trinity’s family and the community.”