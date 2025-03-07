Man charged with 1st-degree homicide following standoff, death investigation in Hudson

The man who was arrested in Hudson on Wednesday night after a woman was found dead following an hours-long standoff has been charged with first-degree homicide, among other charges.

Chad Aaron Haworth, 54, of Hudson, was charged Thursday with one count each of first-degree homicide, mayhem with the use of a dangerous weapon and aggravated battery.

The charges stem from police response to the 1600 block of Namekagon Street around 3 p.m. for a welfare check, as previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

There, law enforcement spoke on the phone with a man, later identified as Haworth, inside the house, who made comments indicating to the officers that someone inside the home was in danger.

Haworth allegedly refused to come out of the house and “threatened to end his life by making officers shoot him,” according to Hudson police.

After several hours of negotiations, Haworth came out of the residence and was taken to St. Croix County Jail.

Officers then searched the home and found a woman dead. Her identity and age have not yet been revealed.