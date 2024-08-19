Man charged in Lake Elmo crash that killed 5-year-old in January

A man is now facing criminal charges in connection with a crash in Lake Elmo in January that caused the death of 5-year-old Morgan Petersen.

Jeffrey Dean Alexander Jr., 47, was charged Monday with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, with one count specifying that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and the other specifying driving in a “grossly negligent manner.”

Alexander was charged via summons and is not in custody.

As previously reported, first responders were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of Highway 36 and Lake Elmo Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 20.

According to court documents, a Ford Focus had been stalled due to a mechanical issue in the left lane of Highway 36 at the intersection. The Ford, driven by Christopher Petersen, Morgan’s father, had been hit from behind by a Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Alexander.

Both vehicles had extensive damage.

Morgan was brought to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Alexander was driving behind another vehicle prior to the crash. Witnesses and traffic cameras revealed that the vehicle had switched lanes to avoid the stalled Ford, and Alexander crashed into it, court documents state.

State Patrol crash reconstruction experts noted that the hazard lights on the stalled Ford were visible for one-fourth of a mile. They also noted that Alexander was driving 81 mph five seconds before the crash, 75 mph four seconds before the crash and 62-63 mph at the time of the crash. The speed limit for that section of Highway 36 is 65 mph.

A blood draw a few hours after the crash showed Alexander had a blood-alcohol concentration of .056, as well as the presence of Clonazepam, which Alexander was prescribed.

State Patrol officials noted the following contributing factors in the crash: