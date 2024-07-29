Man charged in hit-and-run crash that severely injured 3-year-old girl in northeast Minneapolis

A 21-year-old man accused of hitting a toddler with a car in northeast Minneapolis and fleeing the scene earlier this month is now criminally charged.

Jaelyn Steven Evans of Minneapolis is charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular operation in connection with the July 21 crash that left 3-year-old Elise Strong with serious injuries.

According to a criminal complaint, Elise and her parents were walking east on Lowry Avenue toward University Avenue when a car exited an alley, striking Elise and knocking her down.

Elise’s father hit the hood of the car to get the driver to stop, but he continued, running over the girl’s torso and driving away.

Using surveillance footage, police investigators got the the vehicle’s license plate number and identified Evans as the driver, the complaint states.

Evans told police he was aware the father was trying to get his attention but chose not to stop.

Evans was brought into custody on July 22 but was released two days later, jail records show. Authorities now have a warrant out for his arrest.

Elise suffered major injuries, including liver and kidney lacerations, a broken femur, lung and heart contusions, and a traumatic brain injury. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover her medical expenses.