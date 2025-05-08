Man charged in fatal south Minneapolis shooting

A man is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting in south Minneapolis last week.

Mickiah Latrell Jackson, 39, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of possessing ammunition/firearm.

On April 30 at around 7:47 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 3000 block of 15th Avenue South and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead.

The man was later identified as 51-year-old Derrick Lamont Ewing.

Crime scene officials found a fired bullet and multiple 9mm discharged casings. Court documents say that a neighbor later found a bullet fragment in their stairwell.

Through the investigation, officers found surveillance footage from nearby businesses from the time of the shooting, which showed three men, one of whom was identified as Jackson.

Court records note that the video showed Jackson walking from the back of a building to where Ewing was sitting with other people just after 7:33 p.m. Jackson was seen extending his arm towards Ewing, who then handed Jackson a black bag, the criminal complaint states.

As a second person ran up to Jackson and Ewing, Ewing turned as if he were running away. According to court documents, Jackson then extends both arms towards Ewing, and while Ewing runs in the street, Jackson kept both arms extended in front of him.

The video then showed Jackson and the two other people running away as Ewing collapsed in the street.

Police met with a witness who identified the shooting suspect as “Uncle Mookie.” The witness said that “Uncle Mookie” had told them that he robbed someone named “Black” of their drugs and had shot “Black.”

The witness described “Uncle Mookie’s” physical appearance to officers and provided them with a cell phone number, according to the complaint. Police ran the number and found it had Jackson’s name listed as a historical name on the account.

Officers showed the witness a picture of Jackson, and they positively identified Jackson as “Uncle Mookie.”

Court documents show that officers also talked with a second witness who said they were with their friend “Black” on 15th Avenue South. The second witness said that some “young guys” walked up and were watching them.

The second witness said that a suspect came from the back alley, pointed a gun at “Black” and robbed him. When “Black” told the suspect he did not have anything, the suspect shot him, court records note.

Authorities also showed the second witness a picture of Jackson, who positively identified him as the shooter.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Jackson, and he is currently in custody at Hennepin County Jail.

Jackson has prior felony convictions for first-degree aggravated robbery, attempted robbery, third-degree controlled substance sale, fifth-degree controlled substance crime and first-degree manslaughter.

