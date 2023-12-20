Man charged for Minneapolis crash that left 5 women dead due in court Wednesday

Derrick Thompson, the son of former state representative John Thompson, is charged for causing a crash that killed five young women in Minneapolis earlier this year.

The man charged in connection to a deadly crash that left five women dead earlier this year is due in court Wednesday morning.

Derrick Thompson, 28, is facing 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide, two for each of the victims in the crash, which happened in June.

Thompson is also facing federal charges for illegally possessing fentanyl and a gun.

Prosecutors are expected to discuss why they’re asking for an aggravated or longer sentence due to the details of the case.

As previously reported, Thompson is accused of driving 95 miles an hour before exiting off I-35W and running a red light, hitting a car carrying the women.

All five — Salma Abdikadir, Siham Adam, Sabiriin Ali, Sahra Gesaade and Sagal Hersi — were between 17 and 20 years old and were killed instantly.

Thompson currently has a jury trial scheduled to begin in February 2024.

Wednesday’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Check back for updates.

