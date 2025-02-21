Man charged for allegedly assaulting 2 men, leading to 1 of their deaths days later

A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting two men in Minneapolis, leading to one of them dying several days later.

Coby Levan Richardson, 42, has been charged with one count each of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, threats of violence and fifth-degree assault.

According to court records, police responded to an assault at a business on the 2500 block of Lyndale Avenue South on Saturday just after noon. Police found an unconscious man on his back in the parking lot.

The victim was brought to the hospital with multiple head injuries and medical officials told police he died from his wounds on Tuesday.

The criminal complaint states that a man and his brother were at the business with the victim when they ran into Richardson. Court documents say that Richardson recognized the man from a conflict that happened weeks before.

Richardson threatened the man by saying something to the effect of, “I will end you. I am gonna kill you,” according to the complaint.

According to court documents, Richardson then punched the man and the victim in the face. The man told authorities that Richardson’s punch knocked the victim to the ground, where he landed on the cement sidewalk and hit his head.

Court records say that Richardson left the scene in a vehicle before police arrived.

The brother of the man who was also assaulted told police he was inside a vehicle in the parking lot when the incident occurred.

He told officials that he and his brother were getting drinks at a bar in late January when Richardson walked up to the table where they were sitting and demanded they buy him a drink.

When the brothers refused, Richardson told them he was a “Gangster disciple” from Chicago who had served time in federal prison. Multiple people who were at the bar with Richardson reportedly looked at the brothers and made “trigger-pulling motions with their fingers.”

The brothers then left the bar after feeling threatened, the criminal complaint says.

Minneapolis police say that homicide investigators tracked Richardson to the 2800 block of Knox Avenue South. On Wednesday, police and SWAT officers executed a high-risk warrant and arrested Richardson at about 6:15 p.m.

Richardson’s initial court date is scheduled for Friday.