Man believed to have been stabbed, hit by car in targeted attack in Meeker County

A man was brought to the hospital with serious injuries following what law enforcement says was a targeted attack.

On Friday at 5:06 p.m., the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a man had been found along the road on 600th Avenue near 230th Street in Litchfield Township. When deputies arrived they found a 50-year-old man lying in a ditch with an apparent stab wound and injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

The man was driven to Meeker Memorial Hospital before being flown to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office said they found the vehicle suspected of hitting the man and are processing it for evidence. They also added that multiple suspects have been identified and are being actively searched for.

Authorities said the initial investigation suggests the attack was targeted and not random.

Anyone with information should call the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office at 320-693-5400.