Man arrested in connection with deadly Boom Island Park shooting

Police have arrested a man in connection with the Boom Island Park shooting earlier this month that killed a woman and injured six other people.

Zyere Porter, 23, was arrested Thursday afternoon as police executed a search warrant on the 7800 block of Terrace Road Northeast in Spring Lake Park.

Porter was booked into Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of murder, Minneapolis police said.

RELATED: 1 dead, 6 hurt during shooting and aftermath at Boom Island Park; ‘hundreds’ of evidence pieces found

“I am grateful for the thorough and dedicated investigative work that led to the arrest of this individual,” said Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “As the investigation proceeds, I hope this arrest brings some level of justice and comfort to the victims and their loved ones.”

As previously reported, a large group had gathered at the park for an apparent barbecue when gunfire erupted at around 9:30 p.m.

Stageina Katraya Shapryia Whiting of Brooklyn Center was shot in the torso and later died at the hospital. Family told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that she left behind an eight-month-old baby.

Four men suffered non-life-threatening injuries, one man had life-threatening wounds and a woman was reportedly hurt in the shooting.

RELATED: Safety measures continue at Boom Island, parking lots to be closed after 9 p.m.