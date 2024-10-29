Man acquitted of threatening St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter

In December 2022, Andrew Grzywinski was charged with making threats against St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and also threatening to shoot up the Maplewood Mall.

Court records showed Grzywinski’s ex-girlfriend contacted police with the information prior to his arrest.

In charging documents, the ex-girlfriend told investigators Grzywinski made the threats in text messages.

On October 24, a Ramsey County Judge found Grzywinski not guilty of both felony counts.

The judge ruled the texts were taken out of context, and it was clear Grzywinski was discussing the possibility of making a bid to buy the Maplewood Mall with a group of friends and he was also considering a run for mayor of St. Paul.

Grzywinski told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS his life was turned upside down as he waited for nearly two years to stand trial and clear his name.

“I just lost it because I didn’t know what was going on. I was the most scared I have ever been in my life because, I mean, it’s crazy that this could happen,” said Grzywinski. “I still continue to feel to this day that my life hasn’t really gotten back to the same.”

Grzywinski’s attorney, Chuck Ramsay, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that investigators did not thoroughly check his client’s phone, which would have shown the accusations were false.

“They never went through it. If they had, they would have seen these text messages, pre-existing that day, showing that he was making plans, with friends and others, to actually put a bid in on the mall and to also run for mayor,” said Ramsay.