Man accused of concealing gun magazine charged in Northtown Mall shooting

An alleged accomplice to a fatal shooting last week at the Northtown Mall in Blaine has been formally charged.

Court records show 20-year-old Ayub Abdullahi Mohamed faces one count of aiding an offender to avoid arrest in connection with the death of 15-year-old Sudais Abdi Omar of Brooklyn Park.

Authorities say two other suspects, ages 14 and 15, were involved but have not been arrested.

According to a criminal complaint, Mohamed told investigators he was with Omar and one of the suspects in a car when they went to pick up the other juvenile suspect from outside Best Buy.

Mohamed said he went inside the mall to use the bathroom, and when he was headed back out to the car, the two juvenile suspects ran inside the store, they were yelling that Omar had been shot. One of the suspects handed Mohamed a gun magazine, and he put it in the pocket of his thobe.

The three suspects all allegedly ran away from the shooting scene, into the mall, and then across the parking lot to Sky Zone. Mohamed said he tried to contact the other two suspects once at Sky Zone but they didn’t pick up.

Police arrested Mohamed after receiving a tip that a person matching one of the suspect descriptions was in the bathroom of Sky Zone. Officers allegedly found the gun magazine hidden in his sock.

As of Tuesday, Mohamed remained in custody at the Anoka County Jail on $50,000 bail.