Man accused of causing crash that killed 5 to appear in court Monday

The man accused of causing a crash that killed five women in Minneapolis last year is scheduled to appear in Hennepin County Court on Monday afternoon.

Derrick Thompson, 28, was offered a plea deal in August — he may accept it at Monday’s hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Thompson is charged with 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced five additional counts of third-degree murder in September.

Under the terms of the plea deal, half of the criminal vehicular homicide charges would be dropped if he pleads guilty to the other five. His sentence would be 32-39 years.

Thompson was also found guilty of federal drug and weapons charges connected to this case. Over 2,000 fentanyl pills were found inside his vehicle after the crash.

As previously reported, Thompson is accused of driving over 95 miles per hour, running a red light, and crashing into another vehicle — killing all five women inside.

