Mall of America seeing uptick in visitors amid spring break season

The Mall of America is buzzing with energy this spring break season.

Families are packing the place to make the most of their time off.

The Mall of America says it continues to be a popular spring break destination. People are waiting in the lines for fun and shopping, as expected spring breakers are flocking to stores and entertainment spaces at the MOA.

Lucas Pieruccini, who is currently on spring break, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, “I wanted to see all the new stuff and all the new stores.”

Mall officials say weekend traffic has been strong all of March.

“It’s not too bad. Yesterday, it was really bus,y though,” said Pieruccini.

Saturday, March 22, was the third busiest Saturday in the past two years, according to an MOA spokesperson.

The mall remains busy as visitors try to make the most of their time away from school and work.

“Today we’re going to SEA LIFE. Check that out. So yeah, we’ve been having a good time,” Pieruccini added.