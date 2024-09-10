Mall of America could soon install shot-detection technology

There are plans to install shot-detection technology in and around Mall of America.

Documents from the city of Bloomington say “In 2024 (MOA) intends to implement a system to immediately detect and replicate a critical incident involving a gunshot.”

The technology provider’s name has been redacted, but documents show the cost of the technology is more than $2 million dollars, with the city of Bloomington paying $1.4 million of the costs over five years.

This type of technology is typically used by cities — including the Minneapolis Police Department — to detect the location of possible gunfire. Security expert and retired secret service agent Mike Olson says Mall of America is essentially its own city and that audio sensors will likely be placed in and around the mall based on risk assessment and prior incidents.

“Is there a particular side of the mall or a particular parking ramp that has bad actors that are exploiting to their advantage?” Olson said.

A spokesperson for the Mall of America declined our request for an interview but sent this written statement: