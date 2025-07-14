Mahnomen County judge sides with man challenging his DWI license revocation

Shane Canady was arrested in March and later charged with driving while under the influence, which he told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS cost him his job and his driver’s license.

“The first thing was me getting my license revoked. Revocation of my license in the state of Minnesota, which, in turn, resulted in me losing my job as a conservation officer for the White Earth Nation,” said Canady.

His defense attorney, Chuck Ramsay, challenged the urine test results from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Ramsay told the court the BCA machine used to test Canaday’s alcohol level rounded the number up, from .079 to .08.

Ramsay filed a motion to have his client’s driver’s license reinstated based on what he called a “misrepresentation of evidence” by the BCA.

On Thursday, the judge agreed and reinstated Canady’s license immediately. Ramsay called the ruling “significant.”

“Not only for my client, but all of Minnesota,” added Ramsay.

Ramsay said his challenge was heard in civil court, but the criminal charge against Canady still stands as of now.

“And, at this point, the prosecutor hasn’t yet dismissed the DWI charges,” said Ramsay. “I fully expect him to do so and hopefully, this time next week, my client won’t be facing DWI charges.”

In June, a BCA spokesperson told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the agency could not comment on the case because it was still being adjudicated. But the spokesperson did issue the following statement:

“While we cannot comment on the proceedings or facts of the case while it is still active, we can share that the BCA Forensic Science Services lab is committed to providing the highest quality forensic services for a safer Minnesota and we are confident that any testimony provided by BCA experts will be accurate, reliable, and transparent to assist in the full understanding of the results provided.”

The BCA has not indicated if it will appeal the decision, but it has 30 days to do so.