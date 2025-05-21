Lynx to host Hopkins native Bueckers, Dallas Wings Wednesday night at home opener

Wednesday is the home opener for the Minnesota Lynx, and there very well could be a good mix of fans in the crowd, as Hopkins graduate Paige Bueckers will be playing against her home state team.

This game will be Buckers’ first time on the court in Minnesota as a WNBA player, and she definitely has a support base here. The former Hopkins high school basketball player was the first overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft and was selected by the Dallas Wings.

Bueckers says she grew up watching the Lynx win, and the team inspired her WNBA dreams.

“Being a part of Minnesota means to me, it means everything. I’m super proud to be from this state and the belief and support I felt from this state, it means everything to me,” said Bueckers.

The Lynx defeated the Wings just last week, winning 99-84.

On Sunday, the Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks by 14 points, with Napheesa Collier scoring 23 points in that matchup. She says the Lynx are determined to come out on top after losing the championship game to the New York Liberty last year.

“We know we worked so hard last year. We didn’t accomplish what we wanted to, that means we have to work even harder if we want a different outcome this year,” said Collier.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Target Center.

