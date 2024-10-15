Lynx set to host Liberty for next two games of WNBA Finals

The Minnesota Lynx were able to steal game one in Brooklyn, New York last Thursday and now are ready to host the Liberty for games three and four at Target Center starting Wednesday with the series tied 1-1.

Napheesa Collier is averaging 19 points per game in the series. Wednesday will be the seventh time the Lynx and Liberty have played each other this season. Minnesota is 16-4 at home, and New York is 16-4 on the road.

The Liberty are 16-4 on the road. New York leads the WNBA averaging 10.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.9% from downtown. Sabrina Ionescu leads the team averaging 2.8 makes while shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

Game three and four tip off at Target Center at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday this week.

Minnesota makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than New York has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). New York has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is averaging 11.1 points and 5.5 assists for the Lynx.

Ionescu is averaging 18.2 points and 6.2 assists for the Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Liberty: 7-3, averaging 83.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

