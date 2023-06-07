Lynx game against Liberty postponed due to hazardous air quality in New York

Wednesday night’s game between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty has been postponed due to air quality issues in New York City.

New York is under an Air Quality Health Advisory until Thursday morning due to wildfires burning in Canada.

As of 3:30 p.m., the air quality index surrounding Barclays Center in Brooklyn was between 360 and 380. The Environmental Protection Agency considers any AQI above 300 “hazardous,” the highest warning level on the scale.

During hazardous air quality conditions, the EPA recommends everyone stay indoors and keep activity levels low.

The WNBA has not announced a date for a makeup game.

The New York Yankees were also scheduled to take the field Wednesday night in the Bronx, but that game has been postponed.