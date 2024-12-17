Luigi Mangione indicted in killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO

The man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare's CEO could be transferred Tuesday from a Pennsylvania prison to New York.

The man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare’s CEO has been indicted for first-degree murder as an act of terrorism, according to Manhatten District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Luigi Mangione, 26, faces one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree criminal weapon possession, four counts of third-degree criminal weapon possession, one count of fourth-degree criminal weapon possession and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a forged weapon. Several of the counts have been modified to specify an act of terrorism.

Under New York law, such a charge can be brought when an alleged crime is “intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, influence the policies of a unit of government by intimidation or coercion and affect the conduct of a unit of government by murder, assassination or kidnapping.”

Hours after his arrest, the Manhattan district attorney’s office filed paperwork charging Mangione with murder and other offenses. Tuesday’s indictment builds on that paperwork.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors say they are working to bring Mangione to New York, as he is currently in jail in Pennsylvania.

Mangione, who is accused of fatally shooting 50-year-old Brian Thompson outside a New York City hotel earlier this month, is currently being held in a Pennsylvania state prison, but could be moved to New York soon.

He is preparing to defend himself against the murder charges in New York after pleading not guilty.

According to ABC News, Mangione’s mother reported him missing with San Francisco police about two weeks before Thompson’s murder. Then, once an image from a security camera was released by police and shown across the country, his family called New York.

Mangione was eventually spotted at a McDonalds in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where he was arrested.

He has since hired Karen Friedman Agnifilo, a high-powered New York lawyer and former Manhattan prosecutor. She recently spoke about a possible defense strategy during a recent television appearance as a legal analyst.

“There might be a not guilty by reason of insanity defense that they’re going to be thinking about, because the evidence is gonna be so overwhelming that he did what he did,” said Karen Friedman Agnifilo, Mangione’s attorney.

CLICK HERE for all of KSTP-TV’s reporting of Thompson’s murder and the case against Mangione.

RELATED: Arguments over whether Luigi Mangione is a ‘hero’ offer a glimpse into an unusual American moment I Companies tighten security after a CEO’s killing leads to a surge of threats

This article includes reporting from the Associated Press.