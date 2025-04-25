Luigi Mangione back in court Friday as federal prosecutors seek death penalty

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, will be arraigned in federal court Friday.

Mangione’s hearing is scheduled for noon.

He is expected to plead not guilty, as he did to charges he faces at the state level.

The arraignment comes after federal prosecutors recently submitted a formal notice that they will seek the death penalty if Mangione is found guilty.

Prosecutors cite Mangione’s alleged behavior to “provoke broad-based resistance to the victim’s industry.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi signaled the court case as part of President Donald Trump’s push to bring back capital punishment.

Mangione’s defense attorneys are calling the move a “political stunt.”

Despite the death penalty being sought, legal analysts say timing will play a big role in the case, with whether Mangione would receive the death penalty if found guilty, as appeals could drag out past the Trump administration.

Mangione is facing charges in both state and federal court after he was accused of shooting and killing Thompson while the Minnesotan was in New York for a business conference.

Despite the accusation, a number of supporters have emerged behind Mangione, with protestors arriving in support of the 26-year-old during previous court hearings.

Meanwhile, UnitedHealthcare remains on high alert following Thompson’s death, with a security fence lining the Minnetonka campus and off-duty police officers stationed near the building hired by the insurance provider.

The security measures proved not to be an overreaction, as just last week another man, 26-year-old Ian Wagner, was arrested outside the Minnetonka campus, accused of threatening to “shoot up” the campus.