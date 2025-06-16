‘Lucky to be alive’: Sen. Hoffman, wife recovering after being shot several times each

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is learning more about the Saturday morning shooting of Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

Yvette told Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar that she was shot eight times and Sen. Hoffman was shot nine times.

She added that Hoffman has been going through multiple surgeries, saying, “[He] is closer every hour to being out of the woods … We are both incredibly lucky to be alive.”

“We are gutted and devastated by the loss of Melissa and Mark. We have no words. There is never a place for this kind of political hate,” Yvette said.

Hoffman and Yvette were brought to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids after being shot at their Champlin home early Saturday morning by 57-year-old Vance Boelter, the man also accused of fatally shooting Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband in Brooklyn Park.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed at a news conference Sunday evening that Boelter is not in custody. There is a nationwide warrant out for his arrest.