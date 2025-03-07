Loved ones remember men with Minnesota ties feared dead in Alaska avalanche

Alaska State Troopers continue to search for three backcountry skiers who are missing after an avalanche earlier this week.

The avalanche happened Tuesday afternoon near Girdwood, about 40 miles south of Anchorage, a popular spot for skiers.

Initial rescue attempts were unsuccessful in the backcountry, where the three men had been dropped off by a helicopter to ski.

Alaska authorities identified the missing men as:

David Linder, 39, of Florida

Charles Eppard, 39, of Montana

Jeremy Leif, 38, of Minnesota

“Dave Linder was the ultimate family man, he really was,” said Matt Ketelsen, who described his friend and business partner at Radio Mankato. “The other thing about him, he made everything fun.”

Linder’s family has been involved for many years in the radio station industry in Minnesota.

Friends said the missing men have ties to Minnesota.

Thirty-nine-year-old Charlie Eppard grew up in Mankato before moving to Montana, according to his family.

Eppard was a husband, father, son and brother who loved to go skiing, fishing and travel.



“Charlie always looked out for me, pushed me, and inspired me to work hard, be a good dad, and build the life that I want. I’ve been lucky to have him as a big brother,” wrote Jon Eppard in an email to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

Friday afternoon, search teams provided and update to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS:

“Due to a high risk of additional avalanches and the challenging location where the bodies of the three men are believed to be buried – the team has reached the consensus that recovery efforts are unfortunately not possible until conditions improve that allow for the safety of rescue teams who will need to spend significant time in the area,” wrote Austin McDaniel with the Alaska Department of Public Safety.