Loved ones, public to honor fallen MPD Officer Jamal Mitchell at memorial service Tuesday

A Tuesday memorial service for fallen Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell, who was shot and killed at the end of last month in what authorities called an ambush, will mark the beginning of his body’s journey back to his hometown in Connecticut.

Mitchell will be honored at Maple Grove High School on Tuesday morning as loved ones and the public mourn the loss and show support for law enforcement.

The service is expected to start at 11 a.m. and last an hour.

The public is welcome to attend, but space is limited. Seating for the general public begins at 9 a.m.

You can also watch the memorial service live on Channel 5 or through KSTP’s YouTube channel.

Outdoor honors, including a flyover, will then commence at 1 p.m. before a procession route begins to make its way to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where Mitchell’s body will be flown to Connecticut.

Mitchell will then be laid to rest in his hometown of New Haven, Connecticut, on June 17.

In the weeks since the tragedy, Mitchell has been remembered as a “hero.” A memorial quickly grew outside the Minneapolis Police Department’s 5th Precinct, and Mitchell’s parents shared their heartbreak. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS also learned that Mitchell was riding alone on a mandatory overtime shift at the time he was killed.

Mitchell’s long-time partner, Tori Myslajek, released a statement on Thursday, saying, “Our family is completely devastated by our recent loss. Jamal was our whole world. His greatest joys in life were his children: Koen, 20, Jalen, 9, Kaden, 7 and little Macen, 4. Jamal and I created a beautiful life in Minnesota, and he was deeply passionate about helping and serving the community of Minneapolis. On behalf of our family and from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank our friends, neighbors, loved ones and the entire community for the continued support.”

The MN 100 Club has already approved a $50,000 contribution to Mitchell’s family, something the organization does to support fallen first responders’ loved ones. Additionally, the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, Law Enforcement Labor Services (LELS), and the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) are collecting donations for Mitchell’s family online through the LELS Benevolent Fund.

