Looking to rent? Be ready to pay more in Minnesota.

Rents are on the rise across the country, including in Minnesota.



According to Apartments.com, rents nationwide ended the first quarter at about $1,700 a month, around 1% higher than a year ago.

Experts say there are some things you can do when looking for an apartment.

“I would look at all the options,” said Jill Thorson with 71 France Apartments. “I wouldn’t necessarily go with the cheapest. I would look at the reputation of who you’re renting with. Look at the online reviews. Talk to people. We get referrals all the time.”

Higher rents can be blamed on builders nationwide pumping the brakes on new construction over concerns of high interest rates and tariffs.