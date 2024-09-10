Longtime St. Paul appliance store closing

It’s the end of an era for one St. Paul company.

After more than 50 years in business, A Plus Appliance on Payne Avenue is closing at the end of this month.

Owner Tom Labey spent decades building his business and reputation.

“The reason I stayed in business that long with the same name, cause I never cheated anyone,” Labey said. “When you cheat one person, how many other ones are they going to tell, ‘Don’t go in there.'”

Labey plans on having a going-out-of-business sale.