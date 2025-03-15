Local woman celebrating another year one home at a time

A local woman is celebrating her 53rd birthday in a meaningful way, spending the day building a home to help someone in need.

Julie Loomis traded in a traditional birthday celebration Saturday morning for a hard hat and a hammer. For her, there’s no better way to mark another year of life than by helping build a home for someone who truly needs it.

“I’m here to make a difference, positive impact on the world,” Loomis said.

She’s been doing just that for the last 10 years.

Around 30 of her loved ones, including her son Nate, join in on what’s become a tradition, wearing festive headbands to participate in her “birthday build” for Twin Cities Habitat For Humanity.

“… we need houses, you know, safe, affordable housing to live in, and to be able to come home and rest and gather with our friends and family, and for kids to do their homework and play and things like that. It’s like the foundation for everything in life,” Loomis added.

She has helped build over 20 homes worldwide, with her first in Costa Rica and the farthest in Vietnam.

For her 53rd birthday, no candle can match the brightness of her efforts.

“Just being there, showing up, putting in the effort; someone needs help, you help them. And I just want to make that ripple into the world,” Loomis said.

As far as what’s next for Loomis, she says her next habitat build is going to be in Cambodia.