Local program bagging groceries, raising money for those in need across Dakota County

A local program is back with a mission to raise thousands to support those in need.

An event called Super Bagging is helping fill empty bellies across the region.

The event’s founder says it’s a gratifying mission to feed those who need it the most — one bag at a time.

“We have community leaders and volunteers that are bagging groceries to support three local food shelves, 360 Communities, the Open Door and Neighbors, Inc. and so we’re bagging groceries for tips,” said Super Bagging founder Scott Swenson. “We’re selling bags of groceries with food in them that will also be donated to the food shelves.”

Swenson started the initiative 12 years ago, and this time around, the goal is to raise $75,000. He says around 15,000 people use the food shelves each month and the need grows each year.

“Part of it’s pricing and the cost going up, part of its job security, whether or not they have their jobs,” Swenson added. “And you really hate to see them be in a position where they can’t decide what they have to decide whether or not they can afford food for their family. It’s a tough go.”

According to Second Harvest Heartland, a Brooklyn Park-based hunger relief organization, one in five Minnesotans face food insecurity.

“At the end of the day, people have to have a chance to eat. And as we come together as neighbors and friends and family, we can make that difference,” Swenson said.

If you want to support Super Bagging, volunteers will be out Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at nine Cub Foods locations in Dakota County.