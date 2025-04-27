Local group offers free veterinary clinics for unhoused pet owners

Local group Street Dog Coalition offered free veterinary care to unhoused people with pets on Sunday in Minneapolis.

Volunteer veterinarian Dr. Setefan Knep told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the group typically sees 50-60 animals at these events.

The pets receive preventative services such as vaccines and heartworm tests, and with the help of volunteers and donations, it’s free.

“The average vet visit nowadays, easily for preventatives and basic tests and heartworm tests, is probably around between $250 and $350,” Knep said.

The Minneapolis chapter of the organization serves about 500 dogs per year.

“If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know what we would do with our pets because we’re low-income people and they just look out for us so much,” said Dureen Burnette, a dog owner.