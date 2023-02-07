Local couple awaits news of friend who lives in Turkey town at epicenter of quake

More than 3,400 people are dead and thousands more are injured after a powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Syria.

The 7.8 magnitude quake and multiple powerful aftershocks struck before dawn Monday morning.

Authorities say in Turkey alone more than 5,600 buildings were destroyed.

This is now the most powerful earthquake to hit the region since 1939.

The owners of Black Sea Restaurant in White Bear Lake, Tolga and Cigdem Ata, grew up in Turkey and still haven’t heard from a friend who lives in the town where the earthquake hit.

Black Sea co-owner Tolga Ata points to a picture of his friend, Ali, who lives in the town in Turkey where a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit, killing thousands. (KSTP)

“Maybe he’s under one of the collapsed buildings,” Cigdem Ata said. “We don’t know. It’s so scary.”

One Minnesota group is already helping earthquake victims.

Alight has opened two shelters and is looking to provide blankets, warm clothing and food.

If you would like to help click here.