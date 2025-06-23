Lobbyist placed on administrative leave after allegedly making threats toward Capitol

A lobbyist accused of making violent threats toward the Minnesota State Capitol last week has been placed on administrative leave.

Jonathan Michael Bohn, 41, is charged with threats of violence after sending text messages threatening to carry out a shooting at the Capitol.

As of last week, Bohn was listed as the public affairs director for the Inter Faculty Organization (IFO), a group that “represents faculty at the seven Minnesota State universities, advocating for academic freedom, student success and the future of public higher education,” according to a spokesperson for the organization.

RELATED: ‘I can’t wait to shoot one of you [expletive] in the face’: Lobbyist charged with sending threats to Capitol

As previously reported, a criminal complaint stated that a resident of Waconia contacted authorities on Wednesday, saying that Bohn had sent him threatening text messages. The victim said he hadn’t spoken with Bohn in a “considerable amount of time due to political differences.”

The text messages read, in part:

“Today I bought 500 bullets. I can’t wait to shoot one of you [expletive] in the face.”

“Excited to have my gun at the capitol and blow somebody’s [expletive] face off.”

“You’re a [expletive] person.”

“I can’t wait to pop [one of] you [expletive] in the head.”

The victim said he began receiving the texts while out to eat and became so upset that he went home, locked his doors and had a difficult time sleeping. He said he was concerned about the threats due to Bohn being a lobbyist who is frequently at the Capitol.

While executing a search warrant at Bohn’s home, authorities found an unloaded firearm in a locked case in his garage.

John Lesch, Bohn’s defense attorney, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last week that, “[Bohn] was grieving at the loss of his friends. He was afraid he was going to have to bring his gun to the Capitol to defend against attacks to him and his friends, and he said if anyone comes, absolutely.”

“It was said imprudently, it was said in a manner that was taken out of context in the complaint,” Lesch added.

On Friday, Bohn was placed on administrative leave from his position at IFO, a spokesperson for the organization confirmed.

Bohn made his first court appearance Friday morning. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 27.

The full statement from the Inter Faculty Organization can be read below.

The Inter Faculty Organization (IFO) condemns political violence and threats of violence in any form. Such acts are unacceptable and stand in direct opposition to the values that guide our work: civil discourse, mutual respect, and advocacy rooted in integrity.

This week, Jonathan Bohn – our longtime Director of Public Affairs – was taken into custody and charged in connection with an alleged threat of violence stemming from a private dispute that escalated. We recognize the seriousness of the situation and are taking appropriate steps in response. While we do not know all of the facts of the case, we trust that due process will be handled appropriately.

Jonathan has been placed on administrative leave. We are monitoring developments closely, cooperating as needed with law enforcement and will continue to keep our members informed.

As an organization, we remain committed to respectful, values-driven engagement with lawmakers, community partners, and one another – even in difficult moments.