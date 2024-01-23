Live updates | Trump eyes second GOP win, while Biden hopes to avoid embarrassment in New Hampshire

Donald Trump is eyeing a win in New Hampshire’s Republican primary in his first one-on-one contest against Nikki Haley, while President Joe Biden is hoping to avoid embarrassment by prevailing in a Democratic primary where he isn’t even on the ballot.

The former president is looking for his second straight victory in his quest for the 2024 GOP nomination after knocking out the rest of the field with a commanding win in Iowa. Haley, meanwhile, is seeking to capitalize on her strength with independent and anti-Trump voters eager for a fresh voice to lead the party.

On the Democratic side, Biden supporters have mounted a write-in campaign on his behalf to avoid a loss, even though the contest awards no delegates because it violates the national party rules he pushed for.

What to know

Can Trump be stopped? Key questions after DeSantis drops out of race

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley cheer as voters enter a polling site to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire presidential primary in Manchester, N.H., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Goldman

Trump seeks control of the GOP primary in New Hampshire against Haley

Haley sweeps Dixville Notch’s primary, winning all 6 votes

What to expect in the New Hampshire primary

Who’s running for president? Here are the major 2024 candidates

Haley vows to stay in the race even if Trump wins New Hampshire

HAMPTON, N.H. — Haley is vowing to stay in the race even if Trump wins New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation GOP primary.

The former U.N. ambassador has focused considerable resources in New Hampshire, hoping to capitalize on the state’s independent streak as she looks for an upset or at least a tight loss that could dent Trump’s continued domination of Republican politics.

“I’m running against Donald Trump, and I’m not going to talk about an obituary,” Haley told reporters at a polling site in Hampton.

Regardless of how New Hampshire goes, she says, she plans to be in the race for South Carolina’s Feb. 24 primary.

“This has always been a marathon. It’s never been a sprint,” she said.

Republican hopes Trump chooses better White House advisers next time

HAMPTON, N.H. — Pat Sheridan, a Republican from Hampton, said he voted for Trump “because he did a really good job the first time.”

“We need a businessman, not bureaucrats,” said Sheridan, a 63-year-old engineer.

He said the most important issue to him was the economy. “Everything‘s just really bad right now,” he said.

If Trump returns to the White House, Sheridan hopes he will be more careful about choosing his Cabinet members and should bring in better advisers.

“I think he listened to a lot of people he shouldn’t have listened to,” he said.

81-year-old voter says 81-year-old Biden is too old

HAMPTON, N.H. — Independent voter Betsey Davis, an 81-year-old who described herself as “ancient,” said she voted for Dean Phillips in the Democratic primary.

Davis, who supports abortion rights and the “freedom to be,” said she would vote for Biden if he faces Trump again in the general election, but she’s not excited about it.

“I think he’s too old,” she said, noting that they were the same age. “He may be a nice man, but nice doesn’t really count in politics.”

Asked what Biden would need to do to earn her enthusiastic vote in November, she said, “I’d like him to be stronger, much stronger. I’d like him to be able to get both parties together.”

Independent voter supports Haley, thinks Biden is too old

HAMPTON, N.H. — Laurie Dufour was surprised to see Haley, her favored candidate, show up at her polling place on Tuesday morning.

Dufour, 66, said she is an independent who tends to vote for Democrats but likes Haley.

“I did not want Trump, and she just sounded very knowledgeable,” she said. However, she noted that she supports abortion rights and “almost didn’t vote for her” because of that.

Dufour said she would vote for Biden “in a heartbeat” over Trump in a general election but wishes he would consider stepping down.

“Mostly, I just think he’s too old. It’s sad — when I watch him, I could cry. It’s like watching your grandfather, you know?” Dufour said. “I think it’s time for him to let go.”

Haley says Dixville Notch sweep gives her momentum

HAMPTON, N.H. — Haley says her sweep of tiny Dixville Notch is a good start that gives her campaign momentum heading into the day.

“Right now we’ll take whatever we can take,” Haley told reporters while visiting a polling place in Hampton on Tuesday morning. She said she was grateful for the six registered voters in the resort town who turned out to vote for her.

Haley also vowed to continue with her campaign even if she doesn’t have a good night in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.

“We’re going to South Carolina. We have put in the ad buy. We are there. This has always been a marathon. It’s never been a sprint. We wanted to be strong in Iowa. We wanted to be stronger than that in New Hampshire. We’re going to be even stronger than that in South Carolina,” she said.

Polls are opening in the first-in-the-nation primary state

Polls are beginning to open across much of New Hampshire as the state’s famously independent-minded electorate makes its pick for the 2024 presidential nominees.

In the first results released early Tuesday, all six registered voters of tiny Dixville Notch cast their ballots for Haley over Trump. The resort town is the only one in New Hampshire this year that opted to vote at midnight.

The Democratic side is different, though. The Democratic National Committee revamped the voting calendar to put South Carolina first, but New Hampshire Democrats defied the new order and opted to hold their primary Tuesday, as well. Biden’s name isn’t on the ballot as a result, but his allies are mounting a write-in campaign for him.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.