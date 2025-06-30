LIST: New laws taking effect Tuesday
Several new laws will take effect on Tuesday in Minnesota.
Here are some key takeaways:
- Places of entertainment will be required to provide access to free water or allow attendees to bring their own factory-sealed or empty water bottle into events of 100 or more people.
- An Office of Public Service will be established to “promote, expand, create and strengthen career pathways aligned with public service opportunities.”
- Protections will be added for minors appearing in online media
- A “shotgun zone” in southern Minnesota that previously restricted deer hunters to only use shotguns, muzzleloaders and handguns will be repealed
- Anyone 12 or older must have a permit to operate watercraft
- People who served in the “Secret War in Laos” in support of U.S. armed forces will be granted veteran status.
- There will be increased penalties for assaulting a firefighter
- It will now be a crime to knowingly cause or permit a child to inhale, be exposed to, have contact with or ingest fentanyl
- Agencies will be able to withhold payments to a program participant if there is evidence of fraud
- Motorcyclists will be allowed to lane split and lane filter
More information is available here.