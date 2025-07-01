LIST: 4th of July events happening near you

There’s no shortage of 4th of July events, and with the holiday falling on a Friday this year, some communities are taking advantage of the long weekend and holding festivities on multiple days.

If you don’t see an event below you think should be included, send 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS a message by CLICKING HERE so it can be added to the list.

Minneapolis

Red, White, and Boom! fun will last all day, starting at 10 a.m. with free yoga on Water Works Lawn, the Minneapolis Park Market, Pickleball, dancing starting at 5:30 p.m., a DJ Dance Part from 9-10 p.m., and fireworks at 10 p.m.

St. Paul

The Como Park neighborhood will have its annual parade, which starts at 11 a.m. on the corner of Avon Street and Montana Avenue West.

The Anthony Park neighborhood will have a parade beginning at 11 a.m. The parade will end at Langford Park, where there will be lots of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.

West Metro

Wayzata: The 20th annual Flying Pancake Breakfast will be happening from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at The Depot. There, veterans eat for free, and all proceeds from the event will support Children of the American Revolution’s State President Rebecca Roth’s project of giving money to Believet, a local charity that trains service dogs for veterans. A flag-raising ceremony will also be held, and muskets will be fired over Lake Minnetonka.

The 20th annual Flying Pancake Breakfast will be happening from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at The Depot. There, veterans eat for free, and all proceeds from the event will support Children of the American Revolution’s State President Rebecca Roth’s project of giving money to Believet, a local charity that trains service dogs for veterans. A flag-raising ceremony will also be held, and muskets will be fired over Lake Minnetonka. St. Louis Park: There will be food trucks, vendors and entertainment from 7-10 p.m. on July 3. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

There will be food trucks, vendors and entertainment from 7-10 p.m. on July 3. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. Excelsior: There will be food and festivities all day on the shore of Lake Minnetonka on July 4. Fireworks will begin around 9:50 p.m.

North Metro

Coon Rapids: There will be a three-day celebration from July 2-4 including a parade, carnival and more. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. Friday and can be viewed from the grounds of the Coon Rapids Ice Center and Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

South Metro