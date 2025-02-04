Lindstrom bringing steam back to its historic coffee pot water tower

Joe Mazan KSTP

Lindstrom is bringing steam back to its iconic coffee pot water tower.

The city reached its fundraising goal of $12,000 to have the tower steam like it did decades ago. A fog machine will be used to create the steam in the tower.

“We think this is going to be a great addition to the city of Lindstrom,” Lindstrom City Administrator Dan Undem said. 

The steam will go off during the warmer months twice a day.

“10 o’clock and 3 o’clock, which corresponds to the Swedish fika where they have a coffee break in Sweden at 10 o’clock and 3 o’clock,” Undem said.

Lindstrom plans to start setting off the steam on the water tower this summer.