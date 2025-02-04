Lindstrom bringing steam back to its historic coffee pot water tower

Lindstrom is bringing steam back to its iconic coffee pot water tower.

The city reached its fundraising goal of $12,000 to have the tower steam like it did decades ago. A fog machine will be used to create the steam in the tower.

“We think this is going to be a great addition to the city of Lindstrom,” Lindstrom City Administrator Dan Undem said.

The steam will go off during the warmer months twice a day.

“10 o’clock and 3 o’clock, which corresponds to the Swedish fika where they have a coffee break in Sweden at 10 o’clock and 3 o’clock,” Undem said.

Lindstrom plans to start setting off the steam on the water tower this summer.