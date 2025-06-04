Life in prison without parole for man who shot and killed 2 people in Dinkytown

A man convicted of murder in a Dinkytown tobacco store shooting that killed two people and injured another will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Maleek Conley, 27, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole.

Conley was convicted earlier this month for the following charges:

Two counts of premeditated first-degree murder

Two counts of intentional second-degree murder

One count of attempted premeditated first-degree murder

One count of attempted intentional second-degree murder

One count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon

As previously reported, a criminal complaint alleges Conley walked into Royal Cigar and Tobacco near the corner of 14th Avenue Southeast and Fourth Street Southeast on Dec. 3, 2023, and shot two customers and a store employee. By the time Minneapolis police arrived, the two customers — 24-year-olds Bryson Haskell and Jamartre Sanders — had died.

Video of the shooting showed Conley shoot directly at Haskell and Sanders’ heads from short range. He shot at a third customer but missed, hitting the store employee in the rear, the complaint states.

The employee hit a panic button, locking everyone inside the store, and video then shows Conley shooting out the glass door and crawling out, according to the complaint. Four other males followed Conley to a getaway car, a stolen Kia, and they drove away.

Conley and the others in the Kia were identified as members or associates of the “Crazi Boyz” street gang, which operates out of south Minneapolis. The two victims, Haskell and Sanders, were known to be involved with the rival “Lowz” gang in north Minneapolis.

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of the people killed, as well as with those who survived this shooting,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. “Mr. Conley fired at the victims at close range in a tobacco shop, killing two people and injuring two others. We are holding Mr. Conley accountable for his actions and ensuring that he is not able to perpetrate any future violence in our community.”