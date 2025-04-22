LGBTQ catholics hoping Pope Francis’ progression continues

Those who are queer and catholic have worries about the future with the passing of Pope Francis — the main concern being the next pope taking back the progressive steps Francis made.

“He was a friendly, kind, affable kind of person, and he was a blessing to the LGBTQ community,” Brian McNeill, president of Dignity Twin Cities, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

“We’ll miss him,” McNeill added.

Pope Francis, the 266th Pontiff, will be known as one of the most progressive on social issues, specifically those facing the queer community.

Over his time, Francis expressed support for gay priests, he once shared, “being homosexual isn’t a crime,” and notably in 2023 declared that priests can bless same-sex couples — a radical change in Vatican policy.

But now, as the process to pick a new pope begins, McNeill worries that progress could be undone.

“That would be very hard for us,” McNeill said. “It could more marginalize us locally in our archdiocese [and in] the country in general.”

Speaking to CNN Monday on the future of the Catholic Church, Bishop Robert Barron of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester says he does not expect a drastic change of course.

“There’s always differences in emphasis and style to be sure,” Bishop Barron said, adding later, “I would try to discourage the view that we’re going to be lurching from one political view to the other.”

For McNeill and Dignity Twin Cities, they’ll be watching closely as a new pope is selected.

“He did a lot for us, and we’re hoping that the next Pope will do more,” McNeill said.

That more specifically is a change to Vatican policy — McNeill says they’re greatly appreciative of the support, but adds there’s a long road ahead for the LGBTQ community in the Catholic Church.