Legislative budget agreements remain elusive with clock ticking

First, they blew through the May 19 constitutional deadline to approve a budget during the regular legislative session. Then another self-imposed deadline to finish agreements a few days later came and went with no resolution. Then there was hope to reach an agreement the Tuesday after Memorial Day — that’s today and that didn’t happen.

“We’ll see…people have worked all through the last few days,” Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth said Tuesday on her way into a meeting with Gov. Tim Walz when asked about the chances of budget agreements soon.

Her DFL counterpart, Speaker Emerita Rep. Melissa Hortman, sounded optimistic on her way into the meeting with the governor. “I’m always hopeful. Yeah, we’re hoping to wrap things up this week.” When asked if a special session would likely be next week at the earliest, she responded, “Probably.”

Meanwhile, the optimism of legislative leaders didn’t extend to “working groups” trying to reach agreement on a tax bill and several appropriation bills.

Tempers flared in the tax working group when Sen. Ann Rest, DFL-New Hope, grew frustrated with House members who she said weren’t even willing to vote for a proposal made by the House.

“The Senate is accepting your offer,” she told House members on the committee. “One would think the House would vote for your own offer.” When at least a couple of House members voted no, Rest declared the motion had failed and abruptly recessed the meeting.

“Let it be known to our leaders that the House cannot even accept their own proposal. Now we will take a recess!”

Legislative leaders have told the working groups they have until Wednesday to reach agreements or they will take over and make decisions for them.