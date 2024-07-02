Legislation introduced to stop fentanyl trafficking on social media

On Tuesday at 10 a.m., U.S. Representative Angie Craig and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar will introduce new legislation to prevent drug trafficking on social media platforms.

Both will be joined by Bridgette Norring, whose son Devin died from fentanyl poisoning after he purchased a counterfeit pill he thought was Percocet on Snapchat.

More details about this proposed legislation will be shared in a live stream around 10 a.m., which will be streamed on this page.