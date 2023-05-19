Legal cannabis bill re-passes in House 73-57; final approval pending in Senate

The Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday to legalize the use of recreational marijuana for adults. The bill passed 73-57, with six Republicans joining Democrats.

The House passed the original bill April 25, and a conference committee produced the version that passed Thursday night.

The amended bill now heads to Minnesota Senate, which passed its version of the bill on April 28.

The final version lets people age 21 and older possess:

Up to 2 ounces of cannabis flower in public or up to 2 pounds at home.

A maximum of 8 grams of cannabis concentrate.

Edibles with up to 800 milligrams of THC.

Minnesotans can also keep eight cannabis plants at a time, but only four can be mature, flowering plants.

The bill also expunges the criminal record of those who have been convicted of low-level cannabis-related crimes.

Gov. Tim Walz has indicated he will sign the bill if it comes to his desk, which would make Minnesota the 23rd state to legalize adult-use cannabis.

