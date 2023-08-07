Leadership changes, restructuring of MPD to be announced Monday afternoon

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara is expected to announce changes in the structure and leadership of his department Monday afternoon.

O’Hara says Monday’s announcement comes after months of work to reorganize the city’s police department.

Last week, the Minneapolis City Council approved creating two new deputy chief positions within the department at O’Hara’s request. After that move, the chief said he planned to split the department into one dealing with all police operations and crime and another to oversee everything with the city’s consent decrees and rebuild community trust.

According to city officials, the new structure and leadership team will provide greater support for officers and also have more accountability and transparency as the department works to rebuild trust with citizens.

The changes will be announced at 3 p.m. and come on the same day that Tou Thao — one of four former Minneapolis police officers to be charged and convicted in the murder of George Floyd — was sentenced to serve time in prison on one count of aiding and abetting manslaughter.

