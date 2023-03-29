Lazzaro expected to take the stand again Wednesday morning in sex trafficking trial

Former GOP strategist and donor Anton “Tony” Lazzaro is set to be back on the stand Wednesday morning in his sex trafficking and obstruction trial.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWTINESS NEWS, Lazzaro began his testimony Tuesday after federal prosecutors rested their case. While on the stand, he admitted to having sex with the girls who testified against him in court but said he didn’t know how old they were at the time.

RELATED: Teenagers testify against ‘Mr. Tony’ in Lazzaro’s sex trafficking trial

In one instance, Lazzaro said after he learned one of the girls was 15-years-old he said he tried to cut off contact because he “was really freaked out about the age thing.”

That young woman is one of five who testified that Lazzaro paid them for sex when they were 15- or 16-years-old.

Defendant Anton "Tony" Lazzaro testifies during a federal sex trafficking trial Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the U.S. District Court in Minneapolis. (Cedric Hohnstadt)

Lazzaro said he met many of those girls through his co-defendant, Gisela Castro Medina. She pleaded guilty and testified that Lazzaro paid her to recruit the young girls.

RELATED: ‘It should have never happened.’ Co-conspirator testifies in Lazzaro sex trafficking trial

Lazzaro denied any such agreement and described several of the girls as “sketchy”, and who repeatedly asked him for cash or expensive gifts, which he gave them.

However, he repeatedly denied in court that it was in exchange for sex.

Once Lazzaro finishes his testimony, prosecutors will get the chance to question him.

Check back for updates.