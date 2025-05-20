Lawsuit filed over Minnesota's transgender athlete policy

The Minnesota attorney general, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) and several other state agencies are facing a federal lawsuit over the state’s transgender athlete policy.

The suit claims the policy discriminates against female athletes and violates Title IX.

The plaintiffs are three high school girls who believe it’s unfair to compete against a trans softball player.



“Girls should have teams that are solely for them,” Renee Carlon, True North Legal counsel, said. “These girls are certainly brave, and they are again very bold athletes who are standing up for women and girls whose rights have been violated.”

The plaintiffs are being represented by Alliance Defending Freedom and True North Legal.

“Females Athletes United” is suing Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and other state leaders for allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls’ sports.

In 2015, the MSHSL voted to open girls’ sports to trans student-athletes.



This federal lawsuit alleges that the policy creates an unsafe environment and does not allow high school girls in Maple Grove and Farmington to compete fairly.

The plaintiffs claim females are at significant disadvantages in this environment and cited fears of being injured.

“We’ve had about 50 years of Title IX, and it is unfathomable that males in Minnesota are allowed to play on female sports teams,” Carlson said.



In the lawsuit, other officials named are leaders at the MSHSL, the Department of Education and the Department of Human Rights.



AG Ellison said in a statement responding to the lawsuit, “In addition to getting exercise and the fun of competition, playing sports comes with so many benefits for young people. You build friendships that can last a lifetime, you learn how to work as part of a team, and you get to feel like you belong. I believe it is wrong to single out one group of students, who already face higher levels of bullying and harassment, and tell these kids they cannot be on the team because of who they are. I will continue to defend the rights of all students to play sports with their friends and peers.”

Ellison said he’ll respond in greater detail in court.



The Minnesota Department of Human Rights also responded in a statement saying, “The Minnesota Human Rights Act is one the strongest civil rights laws in the country and protects every Minnesotan from discrimination. We will respond in court.”



5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is still waiting to hear back from the MSHSL and the Department of Education.

