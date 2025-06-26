Lawsuit filed against Minneapolis over actions following George Floyd’s death dismissed

A lawsuit alleging that the actions taken by the City of Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd led to business losses at 38th and Chicago was dismissed in court last week.

The lawsuit, which was filed by Cup Foods (now Unity Foods), stated that the city withdrew police protection and placed barriers in the square following the death of George Floyd and “disrupted access to their properties and caused significant economic losses.”

RELATED: City seeks to dismiss 2 lawsuits alleging its actions led to business losses at George Floyd Square

On June 17, the motion by the city to dismiss the lawsuit was granted in Minnesota District Court, after it was found that the action of city leaders did not directly or substantially interfere with property rights or cause a measurable loss in property value.

The Minneapolis city attorney released the following statement:

“We are pleased with this outcome and applaud the work done by members of our team to see this through.”

Michael B Heatley, an attorney for Cup Foods, said he will appeal the motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

“The other businesses at 38th and Chicago have brought suit and are unaffected by the decision to dismiss the Cup Foods matter made by Judge Edward Wahl,” he said. “These cases are far from over.”

Another lawsuit, which was filed by Just Turkey; CDBA&J, LLC; Covet Consign & Design LLC; Finish Touch Co.; Ralph’s VIP Barber Lounge LLC; Sincere Detailing Pros – LLC; Smoke In The Pit; and Stillwater Companies, LLC., has an upcoming hearing scheduled for August.

You can view the full decision below: