Lawmakers work through weekend on budget as hope fades of meeting Monday deadline

Big moments have been few and far between during the last weekend of the legislative session, and lawmakers have given up hope of finishing work on a budget by Monday’s midnight deadline.

The Minnesota House on Sunday evening passed a Judiciary and Public Safety bill, part of what will be a roughly $67 billion biennial budget. House lawmakers had passed the Agriculture and Housing Finance bills earlier in the day.

However, all the major budget bills remain in conference committee and have little chance of passing by Monday. A bonding bill to fund infrastructure projects is also in limbo.

When lawmakers adjourn by midnight on Monday, they will have to work with Gov. Tim Walz on when to schedule a special session.

The Senate passed the Agriculture and Judiciary and Public Safety bills on Sunday, sending them to the governor’s desk before the regular session deadline.

Also on Sunday, a debate in the Minnesota Senate arose over canceling $77 million currently set aside for the Northern Lights Express passenger rail between the Twin Cities and Duluth and shifting that money to pay for unemployment insurance for hourly school workers. That unemployment issue for school workers was one of the obstacles to reaching a budget agreement.

“This is a bill that is difficult for me to bring because my community is very hopeful the Northern Lights Express project can be brought to fruition,” said Sen. Jennefer McEwen, DFL-Duluth.

Others say it’s unlikely the rail line will move forward, so it’s best to spend that money elsewhere.

“So I really appreciate the bill that we have in front of us that’s looking to reappropriate dollars to that that after all these many years, it’s not moving forward, and there’s so many better uses of this money,” said Sen Jason Rarick, R-Pine City.

While many Republicans support canceling funding for the Northern Lights Express, they’re not necessarily happy it’s being diverted to unemployment insurance.

Several major budget bills for areas like Education and Health and Human Services remain in limbo, including the controversial issue of cutting access to health care for undocumented immigrants.