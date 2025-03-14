Lawmakers to introduce DWI reforms Friday, months after deadly crash at restaurant patio

Minnesota lawmakers on Friday are set to introduce changes to the state’s DWI laws.

The proposals come after a man, identified as Steven Bailey, drove into the patio of Park Tavern in St. Louis Park last September, killing two people and injuring nine others. Court documents said his blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit.

Bailey – who is charged with two counts of third-degree murder, as well as two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and nine counts of criminal vehicular operation – is currently in a residential treatment facility for alcohol addiction after posting on a $500,000 conditional bail. He has pleaded not guilty, and a jury trial is scheduled to begin on May 12.

Court records show he has had five prior DWI convictions, and his license was revoked a handful of times. By the fourth offense, he had an interlock device installed in his vehicle for a few years, requiring a breathalyzer to start it. It was removed in 2020 after compliance.

Senator Ron Latz (DFL – St. Louis Park) has said while lawmakers don’t make laws based on individual cases, it gives them a reason to take another look at what they can do better.

Latz, alongside representative Larry Kraft (DFL-St. Louis Park), Mayor Nadia Mohamed, and family members of the victims, are scheduled to announce the proposals at Park Tavern around 12:30 p.m.

