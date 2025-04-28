Lawmakers have 3 weeks to agree on state budget

3 weeks until state budget deadlin

Lawmakers have until three weeks from Monday to agree on how to spend $66 billion over the next two years.

The House recently debated a farm bill — a small part of a long list of things for lawmakers to get to, including education and health.

Legislative leaders have said they’re optimistic they can reach an agreement without a special session. But tensions remain high.

Democrats cite “federal budget issues” under President Trump, while Republicans say the state’s problems started under Democratic leadership during the one-party control.