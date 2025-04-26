Lawmakers debate policy issues ahead of budget deadline

The deadline to pass a state budget is three weeks from Monday, and there’s a lot of work to do on reaching compromises between the House, Senate and governor.

On Friday, there was a lot of action on non-budget “policy” issues. One of those issues is near and dear to many Minnesotans.

We like to think of Minnesota as the “State of Hockey,” so naturally, there was a spirited debate today on the Senate floor about the future of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in Eveleth.

The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame has been located in Eveleth since the early 1970s, but recently, there has been talk about possibly moving it to St. Paul as part of a renovation of the Minnesota Wild hockey arena complex.

That resulted in protests from lawmakers on the Iron Range who want it to stay where it is. One senator tried to amend a state government bill with a provision that would prohibit any state money to be used to move or renovate the Hockey Hall of Fame outside Eveleth.

“Eveleth isn’t just a city, it’s the birthplace of American hockey greatness,” said Sen. Grant Hauschild (DFL-Hermantown). “It’s where kids grew up skating before they could walk, where frozen ponds are as common as playgrounds and where hockey isn’t just a pastime, it’s a way of life.”

Sen. Karin Housley (R-Stillwater) is chair of the Hockey Hall of Fame board, and her husband Phil was elected to the Hall of Fame.

“I encourage a no vote on this amendment to give the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame board and museum the freedom to do what they choose to do and vote how they want to do it, not legislators in St. Paul telling them what they can or cannot do,” Sen. Housley said.

The amendment ultimately failed, but no decision has been made on the future of the Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, while those policy debates happen in the House and Senate, legislative leaders had budget talks with the governor today, but no agreement is yet in sight.

“Can I see the House health finance budget? Can I see the House K-12 budget? “There’s three weeks left, we don’t have those bills; those are the biggest ones,” said Republican strategist Brian McDaniel. “If the House can’t agree with itself, how are they going to agree with the Senate?”

