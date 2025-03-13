Lawmakers consider immigration bill ahead of new House power-sharing agreement

Immigration enforcement debate

The House Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee drew a packed crowd on Wednesday afternoon as lawmakers considered an immigration enforcement bill.

It would prevent state and local governments from enacting policies that restrict cooperation with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

It would also require the sharing of information about citizenship or immigration status “of any individual” for the purpose of complying with enforcement of federal immigration laws and regulations. In addition, it includes a section requiring county attorneys to report an arrested person suspected of committing a crime of violence to ICE, even if charges are not filed.

“The original intent of the bill is for violent offenders,” said Rep. Max Rymer, who presented the bill. “Rape, murder, car-jacking, domestic assault, arson, and things of that nature that we open a line of communication with federal immigration communities.”

It’s modeled after the Laken Riley Act, which passed with bipartisan support in Congress earlier this year, according to Rymer. He said he also introduced it a response to cities, including Minneapolis, reaffirming employees will not ask community members immigration status as the Trump Administration cracks down on enforcement.

“I’m confident people will recognize the urgency of a bill like this in the House here,” he said.

Every seat was filled inside the Capitol meeting room for the hearing, with overflow into the hallway. Dozens of people held signs and gathered opposing the legislation.

Minneapolis Public Safety Commissioner Toddrick Barnette spoke in opposition to the legislation.

“The legislation here would have a profound negative impact on our community safety operations in the City of Minneapolis,” he said. “If community members fear that interaction with city staff or law enforcement could lead to immigration enforcement, they may avoid reporting crimes or seeking help.”

More than a dozen others testified against the bill.

Rymer, however, received support from Charles Thayer. His mother, America Thayer, was beheaded in Shakopee by her boyfriend, Alexis Saborit, in 2021.

“I will never grow old with my mother like I thought I would as a young boy,” said Thayer. “The only question I have is how anyone on any side of the isle would ever have a problem reporting a dangerous criminal to ICE so they can be considered for deportation.”

It’s unlikely the bill will pass on the House floor. DFL House Floor Leader Jamie Long said it doesn’t have party support, which will be essential when a new power-sharing agreement goes into place on Monday.

The DFL added another seat in a special election this week, which means there are now 67 members of each party in the House. There will be a DFL and Republican co-chair of all but one committee moving forward.

“Anything that comes out of a committee or gets to a vote on the floor is going to have to be bipartisan,” said Long. “We have a budget that we have to pass, and we know we have to work together to get there, so I think there is an incentive.”