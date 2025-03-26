Lawmakers consider fixing 'loophole' that blocked records for police chief who resigned

The so-called loophole that kept some public records hidden about a high-profile police chief who resigned while under investigation last year may soon be fixed at the state capitol.

The problem, first revealed by 5 INVESTIGATES, involves now-former Metro Transit Police Chief Earnest Morales. The state law says that when a public official resigns while under investigation, all the records related to it become public.

But the Metropolitan Council has always maintained that Morales did not fit the definition of a “public official” under state law.

In a state house committee hearing on Wednesday, lawmakers voiced no opposition for a bill that would fix the issue.

“I think we can all agree it’s a good governance bill,” said Rep. Peggy Acomb (DFL), one of the authors of the bill.

Acomb said that the Metropolitan Council is the one that actually pushed to fix the law.

“I think there was a story about it which really brought it to their attention, and they recognized the inequity in it all,” she said. “I think they just saw how timely it was.”

Under the new bill, the Metro Transit police chief would officially be designated a public official. It also makes all appointed members of the Met Council public officials, too.

The measure would provide more accountability at the state’s largest planning organization, often criticized for lack of transparency.

In a statement, Met Council spokesperson Terri Dresen said it is pursuing the legislation to provide transparency and consistency.

“We are encouraged to have received bipartisan positive feedback from [the] legislature and look forward to working with them to pass it this session,” she said.

The house bill passed the Elections Finance and Government Operations committee on Wednesday. Acomb said she hopes it gets to the house floor in the coming weeks.