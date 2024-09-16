Law enforcement training involving former officer Kim Potter abruptly canceled

A law enforcement training session involving former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter was abruptly canceled recently.

Potter was convicted of manslaughter after she shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in 2021. She testified that she mistook her gun for her taser and never meant to kill Wright.

Potter was released from prison in April of 2023 and part of her sentence included a ten-year probation period in which she was encouraged to speak to law enforcement agencies about the dangers of confusing weapons.

Potter was supposed to participate in a training at Washington State’s Liquor and Cannabis Board later this month until board members realized who Potter was and the history of the case.

The title of her presentation was “Remorse to Redemption: Lessons Learned.” A spokesperson for the board says they paid $8,000 for the training, which also included other presenters.

According to a written statement, once board members learned of Potter’s history, they immediately canceled the training. The statement went on to say, “We believe learning can come from those who have made tragic mistakes. The cancellation of the planned training is not a reflection of its value. Instead, leadership believes the inclusion of Ms. Potter would be insensitive and inappropriate to Mr. Wright’s family and the African American community who continue to grieve.”

Katie Wright, Daunte Wright’s mom, says she is relieved the training is canceled.

“I don’t know if she is trying to right her wrong, but every time she does, it hurts our family, and she has done enough,” she said.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also weighed in on the conversation by releasing a statement saying in part that while his thoughts continue to be with Daunte Wright and his family, “If Kim Potter can help prevent a loss of life by sharing her story at training, then she should do so. Hearing from Ms. Potter may stop similar lethal accidents in the future.”